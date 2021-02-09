Mass vaccination sites to return to administer second doses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are planning to get vaccinated at one of the eight state health department locations in the coming days or perhaps at a UAB location, make sure to pencil in that you’ll have to go back in a few weeks.
Rule of thumb is that where ever you get your first dose, that’s where you will be expected to get the second.
We’ve seen more mass vaccination sites pop up like at the Hoover Met, and the locations released by the state last week, including Parker High School here in Birmingham, there’s even an amusement park serving as a vaccination site in southern Alabama.
While the facilities are administering a certain number of shots at those locations initially, they are planning to come back when it’s time for you to get that second shot, even if they might take down the tents in the interim.
“Typically, if you go to a place where you get a Pfizer, or the Moderna vaccine, they will be contacting you with information about your second dose,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford at JCDH.
For planning purposes, remember it’s three weeks for Pfizer, and a month for Moderna.
