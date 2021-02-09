3 killed in separate car wrecks Monday in Birmingham

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports three people were killed in separate car wrecks Monday.
Joshua Alexander Plourde, 25, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 1st Avenue South in Birmingham around 7:30 a.m.
Denzel Lorenzo Billups, 30, died just after 3 p.m. after his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Pearson Avenue at 17th Place SW.
Malera Shanell Staples, 24, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-59 South at mile marker 123. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m.
Police are investigating the cause of all three wrecks.
