Jasper football remembers teammate who died in car wreck

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper football team is mourning the loss of one of their own. Vikings fullback and tight end, Lucas Higginbotham, died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle car accident. Higginbotham was a senior at Jasper and wore jersey number 20.
“He had an infectious smile and laugh. That’s the one thing that I’m going remember more than anything. He was fun-loving and a pleasure to coach, it’s certainly a tough loss,” said Jasper football coach Philip Bailey.
The football team will honor Higginbotham next season by wearing stickers on the back of their helmets. They will also leave his jersey number and locker open in his memory.
“It’s been tough on the team, but Lucas always practiced hard and we want to remember him in this way,” said Bailey.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Worship Life Church in Jasper. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations for Children’s Hospital.
