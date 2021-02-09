Give a ‘cup of love’ this Valentine’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether it is a dog’s happy tail wagging or a cat’s content purr, animals are really good at showing us their love.
The Shelby Humane is inviting you to return some love this Valentine’s Day.
“Animals give unconditional love. They don’t care if you have on make up or no makeup. They are so happy to see you and I think giving them a special treat on Valentine’s Day is the very least we can do,” says Anna Hanks. She is a Volunteer with volunteer with Best Friends of Shelby Humane.
Normally this time of year they would be busy planning their annual March fundraiser, a 5k and fun run. But like so many non profits, the pandemic is putting in person plans like those on hold.
“We’ve racked our brains trying to determine what we can do during the pandemic to raise money for our furry friends and support the shelter and our mission and practice social distancing at the same time,” says Hanks.
That’s when they came up with the “cup of love.” It’s like a latte, for animals!
Volunteers are making the sweet treats to be delivered on Valentine’s day. For dogs, that means homemade whipped cream in a cup with Milk-Bone sprinkles on top. The cats have their own special version.
For $5 you can send a “puppachino” to one of the dogs spending Valentines in the shelter, $10 will pay for 3.
“All animals will receive a cup of love no matter how much money is raised but they really would appreciate your support,” says Hanks.
They have a team of volunteers ready to deliver the treats to all of the 200 dogs and cats at the shelter this weekend.
If you would like to donate, visit their website.
