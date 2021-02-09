Friends’ love inspires woman battling leukemia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “How did you get in that parking lot over there? What are you doing in Birmingham?”
An inspiring story from a Birmingham area woman battling leukemia and waiting for a bone marrow transplant.
Monica Mitchell gets treatments at UAB Hospital and her friends from high school in Mobile, surprised her with a visit of support.
They parked at a rooftop parking deck across from the hospital to wave and cheer her on.
Mitchell looked out of her hospital room window and saw her friends standing in the rain, cheering her on.
Mitchell’s son shared the video and she’s now bringing the attention to a cause greater than her own. Mitchell, who is waiting for a bone marrow match, hopes to inspire and encourage people to sign up to donate bone marrow.
If you can sign up to be a bone marrow donor go to https://bethematch.org/.
