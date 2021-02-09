First Alert for very warm temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are dramatically warmer this morning with most spots in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. One big reason for the warmer temperatures is thanks to a disturbance moving through the southern half of our state. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some showers mainly across Montgomery that’s moving into Georgia. Locally we are dealing with some cloud cover and isolated showers mainly south of I-20. The rain should be out of here by mid morning with most of us staying dry today. Plan for a mix of sunshine and cloud cover today with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Temperatures could be 8-12 degrees above average for this time of the year. It will definitely feel like a spring day.
First Alert For Warm Temperatures Continue Tomorrow: With some clouds in place, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 40s tonight. We’ll introduce a small chance for a stray shower Wednesday, but the majority of us will remain dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Best chance for an isolated shower will likely occur along and south of I-20. Southerly winds tomorrow could heat us up with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The sneak peek of spring-like weather will continue through Thursday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching the arrival of a strong cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday. Rain chances will likely move into our area early Thursday morning and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. With high temperatures approaching the mid 60s, we could see some unstable air that could help produce a few thunderstorms Thursday. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but I can’t rule out a strong storm capable of producing gusty winds. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama. Just be careful if you have to be on the roads Thursday. Commute will likely be wet and messy.
Turning Colder: Confidence is increasing that we will enter a period of below average temperatures as we approach the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 50s Friday with a chance for showers early in the day. The weekend is shaping up to be colder with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Models are hinting that early next week could be even colder with highs struggling to hit 40°F with lows in the 20s. We could see lows in the teens for parts of northwest Alabama next Monday morning. It all depends on how far south the arctic air to our north spreads into Alabama next week.
Watching the Weekend: Models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving through our state Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The European model is showing limited moisture with the best chance for showers Saturday evening in parts of east Alabama. The GFS model remains wetter and perhaps a little colder too. If moisture moves in Saturday night while temperatures are approaching the freezing point, we could see some wintry weather. I doubt it would be in the form of snow. In most cases, it will likely be in the form of freezing rain or sleet. It will be thanks to a shallow layer of cold air near the surface and warmer temperatures aloft. It just remains too uncertain how this will develop. We will know a lot more about the weekend forecast tomorrow and Thursday as our more reliable short-range models give us a better picture of the setup for Saturday night. Plan for several changes in rain chances and temperatures for the weekend and as we head into next week. Long range models just can’t figure out the pattern. It leaves us with lower than usual confidence on what could happen.
