First Alert for very warm temperatures Tuesday

Watching the Weekend: Models are hinting at a weak disturbance moving through our state Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The European model is showing limited moisture with the best chance for showers Saturday evening in parts of east Alabama. The GFS model remains wetter and perhaps a little colder too. If moisture moves in Saturday night while temperatures are approaching the freezing point, we could see some wintry weather. I doubt it would be in the form of snow. In most cases, it will likely be in the form of freezing rain or sleet. It will be thanks to a shallow layer of cold air near the surface and warmer temperatures aloft. It just remains too uncertain how this will develop. We will know a lot more about the weekend forecast tomorrow and Thursday as our more reliable short-range models give us a better picture of the setup for Saturday night. Plan for several changes in rain chances and temperatures for the weekend and as we head into next week. Long range models just can’t figure out the pattern. It leaves us with lower than usual confidence on what could happen.