Birmingham police chief discusses policing during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From budget cuts to recruitment, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says policing throughout this pandemic hasn’t been easy for the city’s police department.
“A constant state of adjustments,” says Smith. “Where we adjust to the pandemic. We adjust to the protest. We adjust to the budget cuts. We adjust to a number of things. The way we do roll calls. We changed the way we respond to calls.”
As businesses closed and people started working from home, the work for law enforcement never stopped. Chief Smith says the department has resources available to help officers navigate during these stressful times.
“About 30 officers who have been specifically trained to deal with employee counseling for employee related issues,” says Smith. “They’ve been granted some levels of confidentiality so that they’re able to speak with employees, and then help guide them into certain additional care if they need it.”
Chief Smith says the department wants to continue working with the public to help stop the spread of Covid-19. They will continue to provide masks to citizens in need and encourage people to continue to follow protocols set in place.
“Help us out by helping your neighbors out by wearing a mask and doing what’s necessary to make sure that we are trying to eliminate this virus,” says Smith. “After that we can all get out of a mask.”
The Birmingham Police Department will also house a new crime center that will help officers fight crime and cut down on gun violence. Chief Smith is hopeful that the opening of the real time crime center later this year will help not only officers, but citizens as well.
The department says it’ll provide the latest information for officers before they even arrive to crime scenes. The technology will quickly process suspects photos, criminal history, and surveillance videos.
“There are Preventive measures for our officers to make sure we’re providing safety and protection as they respond to calls,” says Smith. “There are a number of things the real time crime center affords to them as citizens to help them resolve issues and any reports of crime and things of that nature.”
Smith says construction is set to begin soon. The center will be located on the fourth floor of the Birmingham Police Headquarters. They are hopeful it will launch in June.
