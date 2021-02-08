U.S. Border Patrol and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office stop snags bricks of cocaine

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for smuggling cocaine on Interstate 10 near Mobile.
Agents said the man had 10.47 pounds of cocaine, worth approximately $335,134.47 on Thursday, February 4.
The arrest took place after the agents, with assistance from Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted a vehicle stop.
Investigators said bricks of cocaine were stashed in the spare tire of the vehicle.
During the vehicle stop, agents said they noticed the man was nervous and had several inconsistencies in his story. The on-scene Border Patrol K9 alerted to potential hidden contraband.
Further investigation by the Sheriff’s Deputy yielded the discovery of four bricks of cocaine concealed in a spare tire.
The alleged smuggler is a 44-year-old Guatemalan national in the United States on a visitor visa. The driver, cocaine, and minivan were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans.
