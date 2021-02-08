UAB, PathCheck Foundation launch interactive, worldwide vaccination dashboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham and PathCheck Foundation — founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — have partnered to launch a worldwide, interactive, COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
Organizers said the vaccination dashboard will allow the general public, public health officials and researchers to access aggregated vaccination data and visualize information by state, region, and country, all while answering important questions and analyzing trends for the future.
The dashboard uses anonymous data collected from more than 60 governmental agencies and other publicly available data sources. The vaccination dashboard tracks and updates the quantity of vaccines administered on a state level, as well as internationally.
The vaccination dashboard also shows a breakdown of numbers of a specific brand of vaccine administered, inoculated population percentages, and data broken down into first- and second- dose categories.
“As we shift from focusing on the spread of COVID-19 to balancing the return of our lives to normal, vaccinations are one of the key components. The vaccination dashboard provides information to everyone, regardless of who you are or where you live,” said Sue Feldman, Ph.D., professor and director of graduate programs in health informatics in UAB’s School of Health Professions. “With so much data and information to process, we partnered with PathCheck Foundation to develop a one-stop-shop where people could visualize the content in an easy to understand manner. We are excited about our partnership with the PathCheck Foundation to make this happen.”
The UAB and PathCheck Foundation vaccination dashboard is currently updated every four hours with available data. It will remain fluid and updated accordingly as different data – such as vaccine brands – are available.
“The vaccination dashboard is yet another important tool that is enabling the public to transparently understand where we are as a country in the fight against COVID-19,” said Selwyn Vickers, M.D., dean of UAB’s School of Medicine. “From launching exposure notification platforms for alerting people of potential virus exposures to visualizing vaccinations, I’m excited that UAB has been an international leader in keeping the public informed and educated, and this dashboard is another way for us to keep doing so.”
