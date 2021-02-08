UAB partners with the Pathcheck Foundation to develop interactive COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB and the Pathcheck Foundation have partnered to launch a worldwide, interactive COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, making it easier for you to visualize vaccination data.
The dashboard was developed and is maintained using completely anonymous data collected from more than 60 governmental agencies.
Not only will public health officials and researchers be able to access this data, so will the general public.
And it’s not just local information; you can visualize and interact with COVID-19 vaccine data collected from states, regions, and countries all over the world.
The vaccination dashboard tracks and updates the percentage of people vaccinated, as well as the percentage of vaccines by brand.
And then by state, it breaks down the percentage of those who have received the first and second dose of vaccine.
However, the dashboard does not yet include some information you may want to know about.
It updates in real time, about every four hours, if there is information to update.
But right now, you won’t be able to find predictive analytics about herd immunity and how long it will take to get populations vaccinated.
You also won’t find information based on demographic data, such as race, age and gender, at least for now.
“And the demographics around who’s getting the vaccine are important. We can only report on the dashboard data that we get and so, if it’s not reported by the public health department then it’s a little bit tough for us to be able to get it and aggregate it into the visuals that you see on the website,” said Health Informatics Professor at UAB, Dr. Sue Feldman.
As far as demographic information is concerned, doctors said they are exploring ways of capturing that information through the GuideSafe app.
However, to get that information, user consent is required.
Doctors at UAB said the vaccination dashboard is an important tool that gives the public a transparent view of how the world is fighting against COVID-19.
“Just putting numbers out there with a lot things for people to read, they may or may not get what you want them to get. There might be something that’s lost in the message. In our dashboard, we feel that the way things are visualized, the messaging is very clear and there’s a lot of comparisons that can be done just in the way that the graphs are positioned,” said Health Informatics Professor at UAB, Dr. Sue Feldman.
This is the first version of the vaccine dashboard, and UAB doctors said they are currently working to include predictive analytics like heard immunity, and based on supply, how long it will take to get populations vaccinated.
You can access this dashboard by visiting: https://vax.uab.edu.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.