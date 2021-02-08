Sen. Richard Shelby confirms he won’t seek re-election

Following four terms in the U.S. House representing Alabama’s 7th congressional district and eight years in the Alabama State Legislature, Senator Shelby was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. During his time in Congress, he has focused on expanding economic opportunities throughout Alabama and the country, in addition to his top priority – the security of the nation. Senator Shelby has also worked to improve and advance education, medical research, space exploration, infrastructure, manufacturing, and agriculture. Importantly, he has worked to ensure that our nation’s warfighters are equipped with the tools they need to protect and defend the country. Additionally, he has been instrumental in deepening and widening the Port of Mobile, a project that he believes will have a monumental and long-term impact on Alabama’s economy. Further, Senator Shelby has worked tirelessly to confirm highly qualified, conservative judges to Alabama’s federal courts.