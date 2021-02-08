First Alert for warmer temperatures Monday

Colder Air Returns by End of Week: The very cold air to the north will continue to struggle to move into Central Alabama after Thursday’s rain. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Friday with a few lingering showers possible early in the day. By Saturday and Sunday, our long range models are showing temperature differences. One model is colder while another is slightly warmer. We will have to split the difference for now and plan for high temperatures in the 40s with an isolated chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. The GFS model hints we could see another round of rain develop and move through Central Alabama Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The European model only hints at a small rain chance Saturday with all of us staying dry Saturday night into Sunday. We have introduced a 30% chance for rain over the weekend with the best chance for showers Saturday evening. Once we get more information regarding the weekend forecast, we will be able to fine tune the temperatures and rain chances. Plan for changes over the next couple of days through our app and on television.