First Alert for warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Most of us are starting the work week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. You will definitely need the coat this morning, but you might only need a light jacket by this afternoon. Cloud cover has been stubborn to go away over the past 24 hours. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite still shows clouds across Central Alabama, but they appear to be thinning out a little. No rain can be found across the area, and we are not expecting to see rain today. Big story will be the temperatures. Cloud cover yesterday kept temperatures in the 40s. Southerly winds and a combination of clouds and sunshine should help us warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are going to come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Today is a great weather day for some outdoor exercise or running some errands.
First Alert for Warm Temperatures for the First Half of this Week: If you are a fan of warmer temperatures, you’ll enjoy the weather for the next couple of days. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 40s tonight with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll likely see temperatures remain ten degrees above average with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal highs for 2/8 is around 57°F. Tomorrow and Wednesday will feel like a hint of spring as some spots south of I-20 could approach the lower 70s. We should stay mostly dry tomorrow and Wednesday, but I’ll introduce a 20% chance for a few stray showers. Best chance for isolated showers will be south and east of Birmingham. I think the best chance for isolated showers will include Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Besides a small rain chance, the big story will be the warmth through Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front Thursday. We will be monitoring arctic air to the north which is struggling to make it into the Southeast. Rain chances will become very likely Thursday morning and afternoon as moisture spreads in from the southwest. Rain chance is around 70-80% Thursday with high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. We could see some instability Thursday, so I can’t rule out some embedded thunderstorms across Central Alabama. A strong thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but the threat appears low at this time. Main threats could include small hail and maybe some isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rainfall totals look to add up around an inch across most of Central Alabama. Thursday is shaping up to be a wet day.
Colder Air Returns by End of Week: The very cold air to the north will continue to struggle to move into Central Alabama after Thursday’s rain. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Friday with a few lingering showers possible early in the day. By Saturday and Sunday, our long range models are showing temperature differences. One model is colder while another is slightly warmer. We will have to split the difference for now and plan for high temperatures in the 40s with an isolated chance for showers Saturday and Sunday. The GFS model hints we could see another round of rain develop and move through Central Alabama Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The European model only hints at a small rain chance Saturday with all of us staying dry Saturday night into Sunday. We have introduced a 30% chance for rain over the weekend with the best chance for showers Saturday evening. Once we get more information regarding the weekend forecast, we will be able to fine tune the temperatures and rain chances. Plan for changes over the next couple of days through our app and on television.
Wintry Weather Potential: Models have really backed off on the potential to see wintry weather by the end of the week. For now, we are NOT forecasting any snow, sleet, or freezing rain over the next five to seven days. Could anything change? Maybe, but the trends are showing slightly warmer temperatures. We will let you know if anything changes.
