DCH began vaccinating for coronavirus as a mass vaccination site Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Health System spokesperson, Andy North, felt the hospital is up to the challenge when it comes to being West Alabama’s only mass vaccination site for coronavirus.
“Well we certainly feel a great level of responsibility. We have all along,” North told WBRC Monday.
At first, DCH vaccinated around 700 people a week when vaccinations became available. Last week, the hospital doubled that to 1,400 a week.
“To put that into contrast, now we’re doing a thousand a day,” North continued.
DCH added a tent next to its standalone remote site across the street from DCH Regional Medical Center to vaccinate more people. North said DCH was chosen as a mass vaccination site because its able to safely store doses of Phizer vaccine at extremely cold temperatures. All it needs is enough vaccine to keep up the demand for vaccinations.
“What we’re really concerned about is not so much this week and that three weeks down the road. But kind of in the interim and ongoing. How can we get these vaccines up higher and we’re hoping those numbers will increase,” he added.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided DCH with 5,000 doses of Phizer vaccine for this week’s vaccinations.
