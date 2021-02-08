7 in custody, including 6 juveniles in vehicle break-in investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seven people, six juveniles and an adult, are in custody after an early morning vehicle break-in investigation.
Officers said they recovered two stolen vehicles and are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins after a series of related calls that spanned the early Monday morning midnight shift.
The first call came in at 2:29 a.m. on Monday, February 8.
Investigators said a homeowner in the area of Second Avenue East and 31st Street provided home security video that showed three young men entering a vehicle parked in their carport.
The second call came at 3:50 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Fifth Court.
The following is information from the Tuscaloosa PD news release: The caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing a suspicious Honda Accord parked on the road. One witness heard gunfire and reported seeing a black Infiniti leave the area. Officers discovered the abandoned Honda had been reported stolen and had it towed.
Minutes later at 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the area in the 100 block of 30th Street by a resident who said there were two unknown vehicles in her backyard and that an alarm had been activated. The officers arrived to find a Mercedes that was stuck in the yard behind the house. A black Infiniti was parked inches from the Mercedes. It appeared that the Infiniti had also become stuck during the driver’s unsuccessful attempt to push the Mercedes.
Officers said three of the juveniles matched video from the surveillance recording officers obtained from the first call to Second Avenue East. The adult, 21, was confirmed as the owner of the Infiniti.
Investigators also determined the Mercedes had been reported stolen. Items reported from a vehicle break-in case in Hay Court were recovered inside the Mercedes.
The teens and the adult suspect were questioned Monday and are expected to face multiple charges.
