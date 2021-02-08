7 in custody, including 6 juveniles in vehicle break-in investigation

Minutes later at 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the area in the 100 block of 30th Street by a resident who said there were two unknown vehicles in her backyard and that an alarm had been activated. The officers arrived to find a Mercedes that was stuck in the yard behind the house. A black Infiniti was parked inches from the Mercedes. It appeared that the Infiniti had also become stuck during the driver’s unsuccessful attempt to push the Mercedes.