COVID-19 hospitalizations down at DCH affiliated hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The stress and pace of treating a record number of COVID-19 positive patients is much less now than several weeks ago for the DCH Health System.
“Over the weekend we were close to 100. But yes, we’ve been trending down over the last two weeks and we’re certainly glad of it,” according to spokesman Andy North.
The hospital hit an all-time high of 199 coronavirus patients about two weeks ago. On Monday, hospital spokesman Andy North told us there were around 91 patients in DCH hospitals with coronavirus. They believe Christmas and New Year’s gatherings resulted in those high numbers.
Probably the biggest contributing factor at this point we’ve got some distance between the holidays,” he continued.
Now that the number of coronavirus cases are dropping, the hospital is slowly changing some spaces in the expanded COVID-19 wings back to what they were originally designed for. “That means we’re doing a thorough deep clean with them using our UV light system, as well as normal cleaning methods,” North explained.
North said they would also like to think that more than a month of vaccinations of certain groups of people is also playing in fewer people hospitalized with coronavirus.
