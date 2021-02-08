Concerns over better transportation for Parker HS COVID vaccination site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, Parker High School will become the third COVID-19 vaccination site in Jefferson County and the second in Birmingham.
Three days out there are some people voicing concerns about adequate transportation to the high school to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A lot of Jefferson County and Birmingham leaders are applauding opening Parker High School as another mass vaccination drive through site. But, some leaders said more has to be done to ensure more people are vaccinated against the infectious disease.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has urged neighbors to get those vaccines as soon as they can. “I really encourage you to follow the leaders you know. Many faith leaders. There are many who have taken the vaccinations and others,” Woodfin said.
The mayor expressed concerns about people getting transportation to Parker High School.
Monday, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said a better transportation plan is needed. “If you look at the transportation piece and we end up missing our appointment because we can’t get a ride or what if the bus is late?”, Tyson said.
The Parker High School location will have drive up lanes and two walk up lanes for people who live nearby or who use public transportation. Tyson said she has a plan to provide transportation assistance.
“We are partnering with several organizations that can assist us with transportation, along with Lyft, Uber, Max, Paratransit,” Tyson said.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker continues to push putting more vaccination sites out in the community. “How do we make use of our recreation centers throughout the city of Birmingham as well as Legion Field? That’s the larger conversation to make sure our residents have access,” Parker said.
Tyson plans to talk more about her expanded transportation plan at the Jefferson County Commission Committee meeting Tuesday.
Tyson hopes an expanded plan can be ready for Thursday. UAB has said much of the appointment spots of Parker High School have been filled already.
