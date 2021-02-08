Arrests in catalytic converter thefts in Bessemer

On January 17, 2021 Ricky Miller and Amanda King were seen by a citizen in a parking lot on Academy Drive in Bessemer underneath a vehicle. The citizens alerted police. Miller and King were stopped by officers who located converters and three reciprocating saws with multiple blades in the vehicle they were driving. Miller and King were charged with; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of burglar tools, and theft in the third degree. Each had a $7,500.00 bond. Miller also had a failure to appear warrant on theft first degree with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.