Arrests in catalytic converter thefts in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The crime has been an issue across the state for about a year. Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars and vans.
Monday the Bessemer Police Department reported arrests in several converter thefts from the month of January.
Officers said thieves are targeting car lots, church vans and any other places where cars are left unattended.
During the month of January, Bessemer Police arrested six people on three separate incidents of catalytic converter thefts. Investigators said they know these arrests are only a few responsible for the many thefts that have occurred.
Bessemer police and surrounding agencies are continuing to investigate other incidents of these thefts.
What to look for
Bessemer Police said catalytic converter thieves usually have reciprocating saws, saw blades, vehicle jacks, backpack/bag and usually there is more than one person involved.
This is information on the arrests from Bessemer PD: On January 4, 2021 officers on patrol spotted a male and female walking in the Pipe Shop community of Bessemer. Officers observed a reciprocating saw (Sawsall) along with a backpack containing converters. Officers searched the area and found the vehicles that were missing converters. David Oglesby was charged with; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief first degree and theft in the second degree. Oglesby had a $30,000 total bond. The female was not charged.
On January 17, 2021 Ricky Miller and Amanda King were seen by a citizen in a parking lot on Academy Drive in Bessemer underneath a vehicle. The citizens alerted police. Miller and King were stopped by officers who located converters and three reciprocating saws with multiple blades in the vehicle they were driving. Miller and King were charged with; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of burglar tools, and theft in the third degree. Each had a $7,500.00 bond. Miller also had a failure to appear warrant on theft first degree with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
On January 29, 2021, officers recognized possible offenders of converter theft from Town and Country Ford in Bessemer. Officers conducted a field interview and identified James Brett Erwin and Rachel Hyde as the couple who were on surveillance video.
Following an investigation, detectives charged Erwin and Hyde with theft first degree and criminal mischief first degree. Both had total bonds of $12,500.00.
If anyone has additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
