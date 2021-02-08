15 arrested in reverse prostitution sting in Shelby County

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force announced 15 arrests in a prostitution and human trafficking investigation.
The Task Forced worked with the Hoover Police Department on the first phase of Operation Intercept.
The operation is intended to be a continuation from previous operations that took place on October 10, 2019, preceded by May 24, 2019, February 7, 2019, October 18, 2018, and September 20th, 2018, during which a total of 57 offenders were arrested in connection with prostitution and human trafficking.
The February 4th operation was carried out in North Shelby County in the Riverchase area.
According to Major Clay Hammac, “The purpose of these operations is to aggressively pursue patrons of the sex-trafficking industry, which is directly connected to human trafficking. Furthermore, law enforcement wishes to demonstrate a zero-tolerance for criminal solicitation and attack the demand for these type enterprises.”
Those arrested in the February 4th, 2021 operation were:
- Bewick, Sharon Lynn (66 YOA of Irondale, AL)
- Bunkley, Demetrius Antone (50 YOA of Hueytown, AL)
- Chance, Matthew Howard (40 YOA of Helena, AL)
- Cooper, Cassie (31 YOA)
- Cox, Dontrell Lemont (48 YOA of Pleasant Grove, AL)
- Crumbley, Samuel Jr (71 YOA of Bessemer, AL)
- Day, David Andrew (55 YOA of Haleyville, AL)
- Gardner, Emily Frances (49 YOA of Pinson, AL)
- Gardner, Timothy William (43 YOA of Birmingham, AL)
- Green, Dennis Earl (64 YOA of Graysville, AL)
- Grimes, Desmin Maurice (22 YOA of Indianapolis, IN)
- Jenkins, Jamal Cardaris (27 YOA of Birmingham, AL)
- Moore, Nikolaas (40 YOA of Montevallo, AL)
- Rouse, Michael Jason (40 YOA of Gardendale, AL)
- Whitfield, Brian Keith (50 YOA of Leeds, AL)
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.