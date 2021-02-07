Vestavia’s Ethan Strand highlights Day 2 of AHSAA Indoor Track Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills senior Ethan Strand set a new state record and broke his own Birmingham Crossplex record in the 7A boys 800m run Saturday afternoon running 1:51.07. Strand, who also won the 1600m and 3200m runs now has the fastest 800m time in the nation for high school boys. His teammate, Alex Leath, finished second with a time of 1:52.72 and now sits in second, behind Strand, for fastest time in the country. On the girls side, Crawford West set a new state record in the 1,600m run with a time of 4:59.58.
Hewitt-Trussville sprinter Armoni Goodwin set a new state record in the 7A boys 60m dash with a time of 6.82. Goodwin signed to play football at LSU in December.
Overall, Hewitt-Trussville girls won Class 7A with 101 points, Hoover followed in second with 100.5, and Vestavia Hills in third. On the boys side, Hewitt-Trussville also claimed the blue map (77.5), Vestavia Hills finished in second (73), and Hoover in third (68).
Earlier Saturday, Opelika High School’s boys and Northridge High School’s girls dominated the sprints and field events as both schools captured the AHSAA Class 6A State Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Homewood boys finished second with 66.
Northridge girls, coached by Jeff Sparks, emerged with 97 points to win its first state girls’ indoor title since claiming back-to-back crowns in 2004 and 2005 when the meet was at Priceville. Mountain Brook finished second Saturday with 86 points. Homewood was third with 59, and McGill-Toolen Catholic took fourth place with 45.
