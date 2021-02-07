Vestavia’s Ethan Strand highlights Day 2 of AHSAA Indoor Track Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills senior Ethan Strand set a new state record and broke his own Birmingham Crossplex record in the 7A boys 800m run Saturday afternoon running 1:51.07. Strand, who also won the 1600m and 3200m runs now has the fastest 800m time in the nation for high school boys. His teammate, Alex Leath, finished second with a time of 1:52.72 and now sits in second, behind Strand, for fastest time in the country. On the girls side, Crawford West set a new state record in the 1,600m run with a time of 4:59.58.