Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Colder air is moving in from the north allowing for precipitation to transition to a wintry mix but temperatures at the surface remain above freezing so little-to-no snow accumulations are expected. The precipitation should end during the morning hours with some clearing possible later in the day. However, the change to snow to the north will allow for a dusting across most of the area with higher elevations in Northeast Alabama could see accumulations of one-half to one inch which may cause some slick spots on roads in the region. Even with the cloud breaks, highs today will only reach 50 in West Alabama, a few degrees cooler to the east.