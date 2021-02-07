Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Colder air is moving in from the north allowing for precipitation to transition to a wintry mix but temperatures at the surface remain above freezing so little-to-no snow accumulations are expected. The precipitation should end during the morning hours with some clearing possible later in the day. However, the change to snow to the north will allow for a dusting across most of the area with higher elevations in Northeast Alabama could see accumulations of one-half to one inch which may cause some slick spots on roads in the region. Even with the cloud breaks, highs today will only reach 50 in West Alabama, a few degrees cooler to the east.
We will remain dry from tonight through Monday with winds shifting to a more southerly direction. A series of weak disturbances will move across the area Tuesday and Wednesday, but produce only limited rain chances with a warming trend continuing through mid-week. A stronger system will move across the area Thursday and Friday and with more moisture in place an approaching cold front will likely help produce heavy rain along with the possibility for thunderstorms but the chance for a Winter Weather Event appears less likely.
The best chance for stronger thunderstorms Thursday afternoon is greater in areas to the southeast. Then, a cold air mass will approach Friday morning and this could produce some wintry precipitation in Northwest Alabama. The remaining rain areas should then pull out of the region by Friday afternoon followed by a much colder weekend with lows below freezing again by sunrise Saturday morning and highs in the 42-44 degree range in the afternoon.
