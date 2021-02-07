Pastor asks for formula, diapers for one-month-old daughter of woman killed in random shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just days after Raeneshia Nixon was killed in a random shooting in northeast Columbia, her daughter turns one month old. Now, a longtime family friend is stepping in to make sure this young baby girl has everything she needs.
“Being taken away from us at 19 years old is just tragic for our community and just tragic period, these senseless killings that are going on throughout our communities,” said Dr. Malcolm Taylor, a community pastor, and friend of the family.
Nixon was a new mother, shot and killed, Thursday, February 4, 2021, while driving in a residential neighborhood on Charleswood Drive, not far from the Hardscrabble and Farrow Roads intersection.
Dr. Taylor said, “These tragedies occur so much to the point, unfortunately, it doesn’t really hit home until it happens at your front door.”
There were also two children in the car at the time of the shooting, including Nixon’s first and only child. A baby girl who turned one month old, Saturday, just days after her mother’s senseless killing. ”This is somebody’s daughter. This is someone’s mother. Lives are being changed by this ignorance and we need to change immediately,” said Pastor Taylor, who has known Nixon’s family for more than 45 years. He’s now asking for the community’s help in supporting this family, now caring for Nixon’s young daughter.
“We need Good Start cans, the orange can, infant formula. We need pampers, infant pampers, infant clothing. Just whatever anyone can do, it’s greatly appreciated. We’re going to do the best that we can to help this family not get through it, but get to a place where they can have some form of peace.”
It’s not the pastor’s only request, also calling on the community to help bring this violence to an end.
“There’s only but so much protection the police can do. We’ve got to do our part. We’ve got to do our part as citizens, as community believers, and leaders to make sure that we’re doing our part to educate this young education. Guns do not kill people, it is the people that kill people. I want this to end. We need to see this end immediately,” said Dr. Taylor.
If you’re interested in donating, the pastor has asked that you reach out to him directly on Facebook.
A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says this is believed to be a random shooting, and deputies do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
