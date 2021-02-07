Kerry Jenkins reflects back on winning 2003 Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Bucs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year leading up to the Super Bowl, Kerry Jenkins remembers exactly how he felt right before kickoff.
“What sticks out to me is the bus ride over there that day, you’re getting ready to go play in the Super Bowl, and you can’t help but think about the people and the experiences that helped you get to that moment,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins, who’s from Cottondale and played college ball at Troy University, was an offensive lineman on the Tampa Bay Bucs team that won the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl in 2003 over the Oakland Raiders.
“The first series was rough for me, well I should say for the offense . We had some older guys who had played in the Super Bowl and told us hey, it’s going to take a quarter or two to get your body going, but when everything settles down, just play. Winning the Super Bowl is something I appreciate and value more as the years pass on,” said Jenkins.
His prediction for Sunday? Tampa of course, especially with Tom Brady leading the team, a guy he played against two decades ago.
“Here we are 20 years later and he’s bringing our Bucs back to the Super Bowl and still competing, playing, and executing a very high level, it’s remarkable,” added Jenkins.
Jenkins will cheer on the Bucs from Birmingham hoping they can win it all like he did 18 years ago. “It’s an amazing experience. I still have my jersey, helmet, and of course my Super Bowl ring. I wear it every Saturday before the Super Bowl,” he said.
