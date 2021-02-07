Hoover pedestrian killed in hit and run along I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover man walking along Interstate 459 southbound Saturday night was killed after being hit by a car.
The incident occurred sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight along mile marker 17.
32-year-old Blake Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved left the scene of the crash.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 256-435-3521.
