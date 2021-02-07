B’ham Police investigate shooting death at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found outside an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Valley Brook apartments in the 2900 Block of Gallant Dr. on reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival officers found a man lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are in custody at this time. BPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 205-254-1764 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777
