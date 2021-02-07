Amazon workers hold rally in effort to unionize

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon workers in Bessemer Alabama stood in solidarity in the cold rain Saturday afternoon to rally community support for unionization.
The Bessemer Amazon workers identify as BAmazon Union and they, along with Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, are working to unionize to form what would be the first workers union for Amazon employees in the U.S.
The fulfillment center’s 5,000 employees will beginning voting Monday on whether they will be represented by a union, despite the fact Alabama isn’t known as a union state.
“We have to shift the narrative of the southern worker,” said Erica Harris of the Alabama Coalition for Community Benefits. “We cannot accept the status quo anymore. We need to encourage our community to go out, and support Amazon workers because this union will help be the start of shifting the narrative for Alabama workers.”
