Sylacauga PD, others seize 15 illegal gaming machines

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A harsh warning for businesses in Talladega County when it comes to illegal gaming.
The Talladega County Drug & Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) along with the Sylacauga Police Department conducted a citywide detail Friday, removing 15 illegal gaming machines inside Sylacauga and in the Mill Village on Alabama Avenue just outside of the city limits.
The investigation began two days ago when letters were sent to local businesses throughout Talladega County by the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office giving the businesses 48 hours to remove the illegal gaming devices, slot machines.
Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. law enforcement officials started going to businesses and continued through the day until the last machine was loaded onto trailers from the produce stand on Alabama Avenue.
The 15 illegal machines were taken to the task force office in Talladega. No arrests were made.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said this was merely a warning to the businesses inside the city to cease and desist with illegal gaming.
SPD does expect future seizures of this kind.
