Saturday Morning Weather

On Saturday evening, widespread rain will become mixed with or change to snow across much of North Alabama. The snow may accumulate in the one half to one inch range atop the higher elevations mainly from late evening into the overnight hours. A few slick spots may develop in these areas where temperatures dip to near or just below freezing late Saturday night, although much of the accumulation will be on grassy or elevated surfaces. Little to no accumulation is expected further south. The precipitation will end by sunrise Sunday morning.