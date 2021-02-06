Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -While most of the precipitation has remained to the south there is still the chance for the development of a small band of sleet or wintry mix over the area through the early morning and there is even a limited chance of a wintry mix persisting into the afternoon hours in Northeast Alabama. Rain may become mixed with wet snow Saturday afternoon in the higher elevations of Northeast Alabama However, with temperatures remaining above freezing, no impacts are expected with this initial batch of wintry precipitation.
On Saturday evening, widespread rain will become mixed with or change to snow across much of North Alabama. The snow may accumulate in the one half to one inch range atop the higher elevations mainly from late evening into the overnight hours. A few slick spots may develop in these areas where temperatures dip to near or just below freezing late Saturday night, although much of the accumulation will be on grassy or elevated surfaces. Little to no accumulation is expected further south. The precipitation will end by sunrise Sunday morning.
Drier air is expected to return which will move any precipitation chances to the east. We are expecting a brief warm-up in the Monday-Tuesday time frame ahead of a potential Arctic air mass but the latest forecast models suggest a lingering warm air mass over the region with a chance for only rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. At the moment any wintry precipitation which does occur is expected to be in areas north and west of our region. Then with lingering moisture there could still be more rain and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night.
In the meantime, prepare for a cloudy, chilly beginning for the weekend with a chance for a few cloudy breaks and possibly even some sunshine by tomorrow afternoon.
