Plasma donations from COVID survivors still requested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma has been revised by the FDA, this week, because the amount of immunity can vary.
COVID survivors have been urged to donate plasma for months because it could have antibodies to help other patients fight the virus.
Now, the FDA says that the use of convalescent plasma that contains a low level of antibodies is not covered under the emergency use authorization.
In addition, convalescent plasma with a high level of antibodies is only to be used early in COVID cases, because it has not shown to be effective in later stages.
UAB Hospital’s Dr. Michael Saag tells me that the monoclonal antibody treatment is preferable because they know how much antibody bang they’re getting for the buck.
“We’re not using as much anymore because we are getting the same effect with the monoclonal antibody and we are more sure of the exact amount of antibody to infuse,” said Dr. Michael Saag at UAB.
Many healthcare facilities are still using plasma and facilities like RedCross and LifeSouth are still asking for donations.
