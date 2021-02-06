Pediatric Cardiologist says student athletes need to ease back in to sports after fighting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Those older teenagers need to be paying attention to how they are feeling if they come into contact with the virus,” Pediatric Cardiologist at Children’s of Alabama Dr. Camden Hebson said.
Hebson said he is seeing more young patients battling COVID-19 complications.
“Specifically in the heart,” he said. “We worry about the heart.”
He said heart complications from the virus are most common in adults, but can impact children as well. He said parents need to be asking their kids how they feel even once they’ve recovered.
“We are really thinking about the kids who are involved in higher level sports, varsity sports, so older teenagers are the ones we are trying to pay attention too,” Hebson said.
He said kids who play sports need to ease back into physical activity after quarantine, even if they feel fine. He said it depends on how many symptoms they experienced and how severe the battle with the virus was.
“Day 1, about 25% of your typical regime,” Hebson said. “Day 2 about 50%. Day 3, 75% and day 4 can do full regime.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends guidelines for children returning to sports after a COVID-19:
If your child had mild or asymptomatic infection (less than 4 days of fever >100.4, body aches, chills, and/or fatigue), it is suggested they need to be evaluated by the child’s primary care doctor or pediatrician before restarting sports. They also recommend no sports until 10 days after date of positive test and symptom-free for 24 hours. They said parents should be paying particular attention to chest pain, shortness of breath, abnormal cold symptoms, new-onset palpitations, or syncope/passing out.
If your child had moderate symptoms (4 or more days of fever, body aches, chills, or fatigue or was in the hospital, but not in the ICU), it is suggested they need an EKG and cardiology consult after 10 days from the date of a positive test and symptom-free for 24 hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics said if cardiac work up is normal, then the child can gradually return to physical activity.
If your child had severe symptoms (stayed in the ICU or had multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, The American Academy of Pediatrics said no sports for minimum of three to six months and recommends cardiology clearance before returning.
Dr. Hebson said there are warning signs to look out for.
“Chest pain with exercise,” he said. “Shortness of breathe that seems out of proportion to the amount of exercise you are doing and even something like passing out.”
He said ignoring warning signs can only make it worse.
“In somebody who is ignoring the symptoms to try and push forward could then have implications for how sick you get with the heart condition you are having,” Dr. Hebson said.
Dr. Hebson said so far, most younger patients who experience heart side effects from the virus are recovering quickly with treatment.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.