Pediatric Cardiologist says student athletes need to ease back in to sports after fighting COVID-19

If your child had moderate symptoms (4 or more days of fever, body aches, chills, or fatigue or was in the hospital, but not in the ICU), it is suggested they need an EKG and cardiology consult after 10 days from the date of a positive test and symptom-free for 24 hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics said if cardiac work up is normal, then the child can gradually return to physical activity.