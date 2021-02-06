Mass vaccination site to open at Parker High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening next week, another mass vaccination site will open in Birmingham.
The logistics are still being finalized but UAB says the tentative plan is to have drive-through and walk-up lanes at Parker High School.
On February 11th, UAB and its partners will open up the Parker High School vaccine site. This is by appointment only. You can make those online or call the vaccine hotline.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said having a vaccine site in the African American community is critical especially knowing that many Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. Woodfin says some are hesitant to take the vaccine due to mistrust over the years.
Woodfin shared this advice.
“I really want to encourage you to follow the leaders you know. There are many faith leaders who have taken the vaccine and others. Follow those you trust who have already taken it. It is safe and it can and will save your life,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin says the vaccine site at Parker is another example of having a sense of urgency around saving lives.
Vaccination appointments may be requested online at uabmedicinevaccine.org. Once a registration form is submitted, no further communication will come from UAB until there is an appointment time available; that communication will come from Phreesia to confirm appointment locations and times.
UAB tells us if you are eligible to receive the vaccine but do not have internet access, it is recommended that you ask a family member, friend or neighbor to help you register online. Most appointments for the week of Feb. 8 are filled, but more appointments will be available as vaccine supplies allow.
UAB is also looking for volunteers at the vaccine sites:
If you are interested in being hired as a temporary worker for UAB’s COVID vaccine locations on campus, at UAB Highlands, Parker High School or the Hoover Met, fill out an application located on UAB Medicine’s website at https://www.uabmedicine.org/web/careers/-/temporary-positions-available-at-uab-medicine.
If you are interested in volunteering for non-clinical positions for the Hoover Met location, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/communityvolunteers.
Anyone with general questions or concerns (removing shifts from schedule, having issues with sign-up genius, etc.) regarding COVID vaccine volunteer opportunities, please send an email to COVIDVaccinehelpers@uabmc.edu.
