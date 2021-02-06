Man found dead in car, Birmingham PD conducting homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man is found dead in his car on Saturday, February 6th.
The victim was identified as 26-year-old Carlos Mines.
At approximately 4:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Avenue W at Dugan Avenue on report of a traffic accident. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a vehicle which had come to a rest near a utility pole. Carlos Mines, the driver of the vehicle, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead. During the preliminary investigation, officers took a person of interest into custody in connection with this homicide.
At this time, the motive in this homicide is unclear.
Police are asking if anyone has additional information, call B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
