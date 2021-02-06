Health Officials say false negative COVID-19 test results happen 10% of the time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many people wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine and gain immunity, reliable testing becomes even more important for slowing the spread.
UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said COVID-19 tests are pretty reliable, but he said false negatives can happen.
“The tests for COVID are really pretty good, but they aren’t perfect,” Dr. Saag said.
Dr. Saag said false negatives happen around 10% of the time.
He said they are more common in antigen or rapid tests. He said those tests are not very reliable for people who are asymptomatic, so he recommends a PCR test regardless of your symptoms. He said PCR tests are more reliable because they are more sensitive and specific.
Saag said false negatives can happen if the specimen wasn’t collected correctly, or if something interfered with the test.
He said if you think you got a false negative and you have symptoms, you can get another test right away to try again. But, he said if you don’t have symptoms then the test is probably accurate.
“Sometimes people get tested when they don’t have symptoms after an exposure, and the chances are, especially if it is a PCR test, if that test is negative, it’s probably a true negative,” Saag said. “It’s really the symptomatic people, people who have what sounds and looks like COVID, where it is important to repeat the test to make sure that that’s what they have.”
Dr. Saag said if you have symptoms and are still testing negative multiple times, quarantine to be safe.
He said if you have no symptoms and get at least two negative results, you likely don’t have the virus.
