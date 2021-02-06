Couple suffers total loss in house fire in Morris, AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to reports from the daughter of two Morris, Alabama residents, the couple suffered a total loss in a house fire.
Reports say Ann Swack and John Swack lost their home on Ground Hog Rd. in a fire that happened around 8 p.m. Friday.
Ann Swack, who is on oxygen, said she was home alone when she heard a loud pop. She turned to see what might have caused a pop, that’s when she saw the front of their mobile home was engulfed in flames and window frames were melting.
Swack said she knew she had to get out, and she attempted to save her three dogs. She said a neighbor from across the street was there to save her. Unfortunately, all she could do was scream for her puppies.
The daughter said thanks to neighbor across the street, her mother is alive, and they are hopeful the puppies followed them out and are hiding in the woods.
They have created a GoFundMe account and said, “any help will be considered a gift from God.”
