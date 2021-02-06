Could Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be mixed with Johnson and Johnson’s?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more vaccine options possibly emerge, potential recipients as well as doctors themselves are hopeful for creative solutions to deal with a vaccine deficit.
One of those solutions could be mixing vaccine.
So the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not an MRNA vaccine, and Pfizer and Moderna are, so can you combine different types?
As it stands now, even local health experts aren’t sure. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has not been approved yet here in the States. Pfizer and Moderna have been approved and both are MRNA vaccines, which essentially teach the cells to recognize COVID like a computer program.
Johnson and Johnson’s uses double-stranded D-N-A. It can be refrigerated above freezing for months, although one downside is it’s less effective than the MRNA options so far. But what about combining them?
“That would be an amazing help for our public health efforts but as of yet we just don’t know that because when these vaccines are studied, they are studied in a very particular way, would they work? There’s a good chance they could work if you mix and match,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford at JCDH.
Ultimately they hope to have enough vaccine not to have to mix and match.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.