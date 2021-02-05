B’ham police investigating shooting of mother and child in Wenonah

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the double shooting of a mother and a 2-year-old at a Birmingham residence Thursday night.
According to police the child is reported to be in serious condition. The condition of the mother is unknown.
The incident occurred in the 2900 block of John Bryan Rd SW in the Wenonah community.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, Please check back for additional information.
