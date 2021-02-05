25-year-old Birmingham man killed, found in motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed during an assault Thursday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of 1st Avenue North. Birmingham Police said the man was found at the Anchor Motel lying on the floor. It was determined he died from a gunshot wound.
The Jefferson County coroner said the man’s identity has not been released because not all of his family has been notified.
The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.
