Winfield City wins 1A-3A State Indoor Track Championship

The Pirates of Coach Steve Reaves won the 1A/3A boys’ competition with 108 points. It was the fourth indoor track state title overall for Winfield. Montgomery Catholic finished runner-up with 88, Providence Christian was third with 45 and Ohatchee was fourth with 43.5. D’Angelo Bankhead captured the long jump for Winfield with a 20-07.25 leap. Jack Williamson got the win in the triple jump for the Pirates going 43-10.75.