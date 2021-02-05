Winfield City wins 1A-3A State Indoor Track Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winfield City High School won the Class 1A/3A boys’ state title Friday as the 51st AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships got underway at the Birmingham CrossPlex Friday.
The Pirates of Coach Steve Reaves won the 1A/3A boys’ competition with 108 points. It was the fourth indoor track state title overall for Winfield. Montgomery Catholic finished runner-up with 88, Providence Christian was third with 45 and Ohatchee was fourth with 43.5. D’Angelo Bankhead captured the long jump for Winfield with a 20-07.25 leap. Jack Williamson got the win in the triple jump for the Pirates going 43-10.75.
Providence Christian, coached by Cliff Carter, posted 87 points to take first place in the 1A/3A girls’ division. It was the first indoor state girls’ title in the Dothan school’s history. Westminster of Oak Mountain was second with 75, Montgomery Academy had 54 and Altamont was fourth with 47.
