UAB surgical team performs in-field amputation

“Myself, India and some of the other fire crews were down in the basement and the patient was kind of laying with his head like right at the top of the stairs going down into the basement. Dr. Reiff was upstairs and so one of the gentleman who was in charge of the scene kept telling us that the building’s shifting…it’s shifting …we’re getting some extra cracks,” explained RN in the Department of Emergency Medicine at UAB, Sherichia Hardy.