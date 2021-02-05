‘This is going to be frustrating’: JeffCo health officer on vaccine and limits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said the county health department has been preparing and is ready for the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, February 8.
Wilson said there are thousands of people able to get the vaccine and a large number of people who want the vaccine. Right now there is not enough vaccine to fill the need, but health leaders will distribute the vaccine as quickly as they get it.
Wilson said the process of vaccination could take weeks and months to complete because of the amount of people who can receive it and how much vaccine the county actually has. Supply does not meet demand. Wilson said, “This is going to be frustrating.”
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health said no one needs to call to try and “skip the line.” Hicks said the main target group includes people who live and work in Jefferson County. He said critical need patients will be vaccinated first.
Monday, February 8 is the first day for the statewide vaccination expansion to the 1B category as described in the Vaccine Allocation Plan set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations extends to include people 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
Frontline critical workers listed in the plan are as follows:
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and higher education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary (including but not limited to) circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
- Clergy/ministers
Jefferson County health leaders said everyone will work to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine.
For the next several weeks, the demand for vaccine will far exceed the supply, so we ask for everyone’s patience. People who are unsuccessful in making an appointment upon their first notification will receive additional notifications as more vaccine becomes available.
Some people may find other opportunities to be vaccinated; they are encouraged to take advantage of the first available opportunity.
Visit the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center online at https://www.jeffcoema.org/ and click on the green button to self-register to receive information about obtaining the vaccine. If you need to speak to someone for assistance or information, you may call the Call Center at 205.858.2221 on weekdays between 8:00am and 5:00pm.
