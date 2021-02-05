St. Clair County BOE sues travel company, claiming it failed to return $100,000 for trip canceled due to pandemic

SPRINGVILLE, Ala (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Board of Education and Springville Band Boosters are asking a judge to order a travel company to refund money paid for a trip that never happened.
A lawsuit filed in St. Clair County Circuit Court claims Joseph “Jody” Cooper and his business, Musical Destinations, agreed - but has failed - to return more than $100,000 to the Springville High School Band Boosters after their trip was canceled because of the pandemic.
Musical Destinations is based in Winter Garden, Florida, and according to its website, helps school bands and choirs organize and plan trips to perform at theme parks or festivals by arranging transportation, lodging, theme park tickets, meals, and events.
The Springville High School band was set to perform at Walt Disney World in March 2020 and the Springville Band Boosters hired and paid Musical Destinations $105,865 to handle the transportation, hotel accommodations, and tickets to Disney, according to the court filing.
After the trip was canceled, Cooper agreed to refund the total payment for the trip, and according to the court filing, put the promise in writing.
John Rea, the attorney representing St. Clair County Board of Education and the Springville Band Boosters, told WBRC Cooper stopped responding to emails and calls in August 2020. Rae said he tried to contact Cooper for months before eventually filing the lawsuit on Thursday.
WBRC has tried to call and email Cooper, but has not gotten a reply at the time this story was published.
WBRC did hear from several other school districts in Alabama and Georgia that said they too were promised a refund after their trip was canceled, but have not gotten any money from Musical Destinations.
