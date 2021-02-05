Part of I-65 renamed to honor fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders will gather to remember a fallen officer from Kimberly.
February 5 marked one year since Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Prosecutors said a chase on I-65 in north Jefferson County was initiated when officers noticed a man had an expired tag. The officers called for backup and Kimberly hero O’Rear responded.
Court records show the man, Preston Johnson, shot out of his car and killed O’Rear.
A dedication ceremony to rename a portion of I-65 will be held at Kimberly Fire Hall. Organizers have raised funding to rename a portion of I-65 in O’Rear’s honor.
