Part of I-65 renamed to honor fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear

Kimberly officer Nick O'Rear killed in the line of duty (Source: O'Rear Family)
By WBRC Staff | February 5, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:48 PM

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders will gather to remember a fallen officer from Kimberly.

February 5 marked one year since Officer Nick O’Rear was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Prosecutors said a chase on I-65 in north Jefferson County was initiated when officers noticed a man had an expired tag. The officers called for backup and Kimberly hero O’Rear responded.

Court records show the man, Preston Johnson, shot out of his car and killed O’Rear.

A dedication ceremony to rename a portion of I-65 will be held at Kimberly Fire Hall. Organizers have raised funding to rename a portion of I-65 in O’Rear’s honor.

