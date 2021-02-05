Parker sprinter Jekovan Rhetta breaks Crossplex, state record in 60m dash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parker senior Jekovan Rhetta broke the boys 60m dash crossplex and state record Friday afternoon at the Class4A/5A AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships.
Rhetta ran 6.72 for a personal best while breaking the Birmingham Crossplex record of 6.73 he set himself in January. Rhetta, who is committed to Alabama, also set a new state record, which was formerly held by Winfield’s Trey Cunningham at 6.79.
“It feels amazing because all year this has been my main goal, ever since my junior year really, this has been my main goal to get the crossplex record so to finally have it it’s amazing and a blessing,” said Rhetta.
