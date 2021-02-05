Mountain Brook pharmacy says they haven’t struggled with vaccine supply

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there are more than 850 healthcare providers enrolled to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the state. This includes health departments, hospitals, and local pharmacies.
State health officials say wherever you can find the earliest vaccine appointment is where you should go.
Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the year.
“Some days it feels like all of central Alabama is calling our drug store,” said owner and pharmacist Ralph Sorrell. “We give anywhere from 60 to 90 injections a day. We are open Sundays during this time, just to do only immunizations, and we do 120 plus on a Sunday.”
Sorrell estimates the pharmacy has administered at least 1,800 vaccines and he said they are already booked through February.
Sorrell said they report all shots to the state every night and they haven’t had any struggles getting vaccine in stock.
“I think by us keeping so current with our reporting, they are very current with replenishing our stocks,” Sorrell said. “Our needs have been met. The state has been very generous to us and we have received all the vaccine that we need to receive.”
The pharmacy is still scheduling appointments through March, you just have to call the store. Sorrell said they don’t have any online scheduling options and they get a lot of calls from people who just have questions. He said it is hard to get an appointment quickly no matter what provider you are trying, but using a phone scheduling system may help make some patients more comfortable.
“There are a lot of elderly people who are not comfortable with just registering on a website and then waiting for a call back,” Sorrell said. “We have a lot of anxiety out there. I can not tell you how many people we’ve taken care of who have said ‘I’ve registered with the county, but they just wont call me back. It’s been three days. It’s been five days.’ I then say ‘well, they are overwhelmed like we are overwhelmed because everybody is trying to get a vaccine’.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health does have one list of every provider in the state, This includes local pharmacies. Click here to see all the providers to try and find an appointment.
