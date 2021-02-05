Man who left troubling letters ID’d in Tuscaloosa, so far no criminal charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said they have identified the man who left troubling letters and packages at businesses and churches across the area.
The man has been interviewed, and investigators do not expect any criminal charges in the case. For this reason the man’s identity has not been released.
Investigators with Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit were assigned to investigate after the department received several reports of disturbing letters left at locations around the city.
Surveillance photos of the man and his car were captured at some of the locations. The man was identified thanks to TPD’s Cyber Intelligence Unit and their use of advanced camera technology. Input from the community confirmed his identity.
Investigators first received reports of the letters on Jan. 23, and over the next few days investigated a total of 16 left in Tuscaloosa.
At least nine other jurisdictions across the state were investigating similar reports. These agencies, along with the FBI-Birmingham Field Office, the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit and the Jefferson County Probate Court helped solve the case.
Tuscaloosa Police said, “There was no basis for criminal charges in our jurisdiction, however the matter is being further evaluated through the appropriate channels.”
The man does not live or work in Tuscaloosa County.
