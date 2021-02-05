Jurassic Quest Drive Thru experience at Alabama Adventure

Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling.