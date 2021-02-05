Jurassic Quest Drive Thru experience at Alabama Adventure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love dinosaurs? More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs will return from extinction to invade the Birmingham area in a touring exhibit.
The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area of Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure into an interactive drive-thru experience from February 26-March 7.
Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as the guests drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50 foot-long Spinosaurus!
For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), you can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired.
All attendees will leave a “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2021!” photo. One photo per family is included with ticket purchase.
You will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.
Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling.
