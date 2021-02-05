Jack’s serves up Southern-style Valentine’s breakfast

Heart-shaped biscuits (Source: Jack's)
By WBRC Staff | February 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:22 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jack’s is serving up a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day treat and it’s all about the biscuits.

The Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits are a Valentine’s Day breakfast with a Southern twist.

Jack’s is accepting pre-orders from February 10-13 online at eatatjacks.com or through the Jack’s mobile app. Pre-orders can be placed for six or 12 warm, heart-shaped biscuits smothered with milk chocolate gravy for pickup.

The cost is $7.99 for six heart-shaped biscuits and a pint of milk chocolate gravy and $14.99 for 12 heart-shaped biscuits and two pints of milk chocolate gravy.

