Jack’s serves up Southern-style Valentine’s breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jack’s is serving up a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day treat and it’s all about the biscuits.
The Chocolate Gravy Heart-Shaped Biscuits are a Valentine’s Day breakfast with a Southern twist.
Jack’s is accepting pre-orders from February 10-13 online at eatatjacks.com or through the Jack’s mobile app. Pre-orders can be placed for six or 12 warm, heart-shaped biscuits smothered with milk chocolate gravy for pickup.
The cost is $7.99 for six heart-shaped biscuits and a pint of milk chocolate gravy and $14.99 for 12 heart-shaped biscuits and two pints of milk chocolate gravy.
