High school coach killed in robbery outside Selma restaurant; person of interest identified

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) -The head basketball coach of Dallas County High School was shot and killed Thursday night during what police say was a robbery.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says they have identified a person of interest. If the person of interest is the suspect, they would face capital murder charges. No arrests have been made.
According to Jackson, 56-year-old Christopher Harrell was shot and killed while leaving Lannie’s B-B-Q Spot. Jackson says one, possibly two suspects tried to rob Harrell and during the robbery, he was shot.
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says officers responded to the scene on Medical Center Parkway and found Harrell, who had been shot in the head.
Dallas County High School confirmed the coaches’ passing in a Facebook post.
On Friday, black wreaths were on the front doors to the school and the flag was flying at half-staff.
“Everyone knew him. He was a great guy,” Jackson added.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.