First Alert for increasing rain chances Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We had a cold front move through our area overnight producing scattered showers across Central Alabama. Most of the rain is out of here and moving into Georgia and South Alabama this morning. Most of Central Alabama recorded rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch or less. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing us dry with some partial clearing possible. Temperatures are dropping behind this cold front. We have a wide range in temperatures this morning. The cold spots are in parts of northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 30s. Temperatures are warmer in east Alabama where most locations are in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 30s this morning as dry and colder air moves in. Wind speeds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph. We are forecasting the chance to see some sunshine this morning, but cloud cover will likely increase later today giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to stay below average today with highs in the lower 50s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers mainly for our far southern counties this afternoon. Areas that have a small chance to see isolated showers include Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties. Rest of us should remain dry.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of rain across Central Alabama Saturday. We’ll start tomorrow off cloudy with temperatures in the lower 30s. A stalled front to our south will lift northwards thanks to a developing area of low pressure. Scattered showers will likely return late Saturday morning and continue into the evening hours. We have dramatically increased our rain chance tomorrow to 70%. With plenty of cloud cover and off and on showers expected, temperatures will also trend significantly cooler with highs in the mid 40s. We will have to watch temperatures in North Alabama Saturday evening and Saturday night as some of our models show a transition of rain to snow. Best locations to see snow in Central Alabama could include far northern Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and into parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties. I don’t expect any major issues at this point as most of the moisture will be moving out as temperatures begin to drop. If anything changes, we will let you know through the WBRC First Alert Weather App and on television. I think most of Central Alabama will simply see a cold rain tomorrow.
Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be dry and cooler than previously forecasted. We’ll start the day with clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. If snow develops in North Alabama, we could have some slick spots around Huntsville and perhaps for our northeastern counties. It’ll be something to monitor. Cloud cover will slowly decrease during the morning and afternoon hours giving way to a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 50s.
Brief Warm-Up Early Next Week: We continue to see a significant warm-up across Alabama Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 60s for both days. An arctic cold front to our north will slow down and keep us in the warm sector. Monday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky. Clouds are forecast to increase Tuesday giving way to showers across the area. The arrival of the arctic cold front is still uncertain, but it looks like it’ll begin to move into Central Alabama Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to dramatically drop during this time period.
Potential Winter Storm Late Next Week: It is still over a week out, but we should probably mention the potential to see a winter storm sometime next Thursday through Saturday. Arctic air is forecast to move in with an active southern branch of moisture trying to pull north. It remains far too uncertain to determine how much moisture could move into our area. Precipitation types could be all over the place with a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Models are all over the place and things are going to change between now and then. Both of our long range models are supporting this potential, so we are simply giving you a first alert for now. We see the potential, but that’s about it. No need to worry or run to the grocery store at this point in the game. Along with potential wintry weather, temperatures are also looking very cold. Highs could stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s. Some models hint we could be in the teens by next weekend. I’ve seen long range models show solutions like this and then completely back off from it. It is possible this could happen. It’s a wait and see forecast.
