First Alert for increasing rain chances Saturday

Potential Winter Storm Late Next Week: It is still over a week out, but we should probably mention the potential to see a winter storm sometime next Thursday through Saturday. Arctic air is forecast to move in with an active southern branch of moisture trying to pull north. It remains far too uncertain to determine how much moisture could move into our area. Precipitation types could be all over the place with a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Models are all over the place and things are going to change between now and then. Both of our long range models are supporting this potential, so we are simply giving you a first alert for now. We see the potential, but that’s about it. No need to worry or run to the grocery store at this point in the game. Along with potential wintry weather, temperatures are also looking very cold. Highs could stay in the 30s with lows in the 20s. Some models hint we could be in the teens by next weekend. I’ve seen long range models show solutions like this and then completely back off from it. It is possible this could happen. It’s a wait and see forecast.