Concern about COVID-19 variant spread in Jefferson Co. and vaccine supply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders gave an update on vaccine distribution and supply in the county now that more people will become eligible to get the shots starting Monday, February 8.
That category would include everyone 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers, which includes first responders, USPS workers, grocery store workers, teachers, and more.
But the supply right now is just not meeting demand.
And until everyone can get vaccinated, health leaders are concerned about the COVID variants spreading, especially the UK variant, which has already been detected in Alabama.
“There’s a good chance that there’s more of them circulating than we realize,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health. “Unfortunately, the test required to detect these strains is something known as genomic sequencing, which is basically sequencing the entire amount of genetic material to understand the exact composition of the virus. The problem with this is that it’s time consuming, and it’s also very expensive. So, it can’t be done with every single sample.”
Dr. Willeford said the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC are working now to do more of this testing.
But until then, it’s important to keep social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands, as they work to get more people vaccinated.
