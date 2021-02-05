Concern about COVID-19 variant spread in Jefferson Co. and vaccine supply

“There’s a good chance that there’s more of them circulating than we realize,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health. “Unfortunately, the test required to detect these strains is something known as genomic sequencing, which is basically sequencing the entire amount of genetic material to understand the exact composition of the virus. The problem with this is that it’s time consuming, and it’s also very expensive. So, it can’t be done with every single sample.”