B’ham police investigate man found shot to death inside motel room

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered inside a motel room Thursday evening.
According to BPD, officers received a 911 call from management at the Anchor Motel around 6 p.m. about a person down. Officers arrived at the scene to find an adult man with a fatal gunshot wound inside one of the rooms.
Investigators say they are gathering evidence and reviewing camera footage. No motive has been established and no one has been taken into custody at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please call the Birmingham Police Department,
